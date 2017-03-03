Police search for man accused of attempting to rape woman on Lower East Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man who is accused of shoving a woman into a door at her Lower East Side apartment and attempting to rape her.

It happened just after midnight Friday when an unidentified man followed the woman to her home, in the area of Norfolk Street and Rivington Street.

Police say he shoved the woman through the door and groped her. He then attempted to remove her clothing but the victim resisted and the man fled out of the building.

He is described as 28 to 34 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 170 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown waist length jacket, and black jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.