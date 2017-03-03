Person arrested in connection to bomb threats at Jewish centers: sources

NEW YORK — Police arrested a man in connection to the bomb threats made at the local Jewish community centers and the Anti-Defamation League headquarters in New York, a law enforcement source said.

There’s been a rash of bomb threats made to Jewish centers across the county over the last few months. Hate crimes in New York City have spiked 55 percent when compared to the numbers during this time in 2016. The NYPD says the uptick was driven by a 94 percent surge in crimes that discriminate against Jewish people.

The ADL received a bomb threat at its headquarters in February, ADL’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

FBI, NYPD, and NYS police told us arrest made in bomb threats against ADL;several other Jewish institutions. Thx 2 them!More info as get it. — ADL (@ADL_National) March 3, 2017

“We are working with law enforcement officials to determine if it is connected to similar threats against Jewish institutions across the country,” Greenblatt said.

“This is not the first time that ADL has been targeted, and it will not deter us in our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and hate against people of all races and religions.”

