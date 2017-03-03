Papaya King sells 32-cent hot dogs, tropical drinks for 85th anniversary today, tomorrow

Hot diggity dog: the day is finally here.

Hungry customers can purchase a hot dog at Papaya King Friday and Saturday for just 32 cents in honor of the restaurant’s 85th birthday. Its signature tropical drinks will also be only 32 cents.

The two-day deal is available at Papaya King’s Upper East Side 86th Street and Fort Greene locations.

Toppings such as sauerkraut, onions and relish can be added to the hot dogs free of charge, but all other Papaya King sides, like the curly fries, will be an additional few dollars.

The eatery first opened in New York City in 1932. Founder Gus Poulos opened the first location on East 86th Street. Poulos, a Greek immigrant to New York, fell in love with papaya following a vacation to Cuba, but the Papaya King name didn’t come to the chain until the 1960s.

Today, there are three locations in New York and one in Las Vegas.