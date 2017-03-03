Neighbor arrested in strangulation death of woman, 78, found in East Flatbush apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A neighbor has been arrested in the strangulation death of an elderly woman found dead inside her East Flatbush home Monday night, police say.

Tamisha Harper, 43, of East 92nd Street, has been charged with murdering 78-year-old Edna Pierre-Jacques.

The victim was found dead inside her home on Troy Avenue just before 10 p.m. EMS prononced her dead on the scene.

Police initially questioned her estranged husband, who sources said still lived at the home.

The cause of death was strangulation, according to the medical examiner's office.

Harper has been charged with murder.

Police sources tell PIX11 News that Harper had a previous dispute with the victim.