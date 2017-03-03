‘Middle-income’ earners have 1 week to apply to StuyTown’s housing lottery

STUYVESANT TOWN, Manhattan — “Middle-income” earners feeling left out of Manhattan’s trendier housing markets have one week left to apply to the StuyTown lottery.

People earning between $84,150 and $149,490 in pre-tax income can now apply to pay between $500 and about $1,000 less per month than other, non-lotto winning residents.

Those eyeing the apartments have until Friday, March 10, to apply.

Winners will live in the sprawling StuyTown complex, spanning from 14th and 23rd streets, and from First Avenue to Avenue C.

One bedrooms go for $2,805 a month, compared to the regular price of $3,314 to $3,912. Two bedrooms in the lottery are going for $3,366 a month, compared to $3,902 to $4,275 at regular price.

It is not clear if lottery winners have a chance at the complex’s “flex” units, which are priced moderately higher than other units, and offer an additional walled-off room for more privacy.

Those hoping to pair up with other StuyTown-hopefuls to meet the required income will first need to do their research.

Only some combined household incomes will be eligible (see graph below).

Households also must have less than $250,000 in assets, although some exceptions apply for retirement accounts.

Click here for more information.