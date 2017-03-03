Man beats Queens woman with umbrella, makes anti-Hispanic comments

ASTORIA, Queens — A Queens woman’s routine trip to purchase groceries was marred by a bigoted assault, police said Friday.

A man walked up to her on 31st Street around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday just after she left a Key Food in Astoria, an NYPD spokesperson said. He repeatedly hit her with his umbrella and made anti-Hispanic comments.

The man, who is described as being in his 60s, eventually fled toward the subway station at Ditmars Boulevard, police said. No arrests have been made.

He was last seen wearing a green coat and beige pants.

Police said the woman received a minor laceration to her finger, but refused medical attention.

Hours later in a separate incident, a man was assaulted on a J train platform by a man who made several anti-Mexican comments. The victim was called a “f***ing Mexican” and told to go back to his country.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).