NEW YORK — The south tube of the Lincoln Tunnel reopened after a police chase shut down the side heading to Manhattan Friday night.

The New Jersey state police initiated the chase into the south tube of the tunnel just after 8 p.m., Port Authority police said.

Four people were arrested a short time later in the tunnel, police said.

The tube was reopened about 30 minutes later.

It’s unclear what sparked the chase.

Car chase into the Lincoln Tunnel – at least 10 cop cars got inside the tunnel pic.twitter.com/RCQ8jo6NZI — Dita (@DitaAsmoro) March 4, 2017