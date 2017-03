NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Ocean Grove section of Neptune Township.

Flames from Friday’s blaze in a unit on Seaview Avenue have spread to an adjacent building.

Ocean Grove,Nj structure fire 515am ,say a prayer pic.twitter.com/l4MtvmDhCq — Kevin farmer (@Woodyfarmhouset) March 3, 2017

There is no word on injuries.