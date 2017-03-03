Fire at Mineola auto repair shop causes LIRR service disruptions

MINEOLA, N.Y. – A fire at an auto repair shop suspended service for one LIRR line and is causing delays to two other lines Friday, possibly setting up a troublesome morning commute.

Nassau County’s arson/bomb squad responded to K’s Auto Repair on Willis Avenue around 11:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the building completely engulfed in flames. The edifice, which was unoccupied, collapsed due to the blaze.

Meanwhile in Mineola @News12LI before the rear wall collapsed onto the LIRR tracks pic.twitter.com/UIKAMv4lAw — Mel (@melo8884) March 3, 2017

Officials say six fire departments with over 200 firefighters to battle the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches have been restored after they were temporarily suspended in both directions due to fire department activity in Mineola, according to the MTA. The Oyster Bay Branch remains completely suspended in both directions.

The investigation is ongoing.