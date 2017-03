BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Crews are working to restore water service in Brooklyn Heights Friday morning after a massive main break during Thursday afternoon commute.

More than 30 businesses along Montague Street have no water as of 6 a.m. Friday.

The 12-inch main sent water flowing into streets and onto the platform of the Court Street subway station. The R train is running through the stop, but have not allowed passenger access.

Officials say water should be restored by Friday afternoon.