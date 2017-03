UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan – FDNY is probing the cause of a small fire at Trump International Hotel and Tower.

FDNY received a call for a fire at 4:32 a.m. Friday on the 47th floor of the hotel on Central Park West. Officials say the blaze was knocked down around 5:20 a.m.

Several fire trucks were seen outside the hotel early Friday.

There are no reported injuries.

