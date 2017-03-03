Create your own self care sanctuary

We all know that taking care of ourselves is essential for our physical health, mental wellness and outward confidence. One way to ensure you stick to a positive self-care routine, is to infuse love into every part of your day. We brought back our beloved Lifestyle Expert & Editor Pamela Pekerman of http://www.PamelaPekerman.com to share some ways you create a self-care sanctuary in your home.

Bathroom – Beauty Self Care

Enviroscent Bursts in Wild Lavender ($3.77 for bag of 3 at Walmart)

Set the mood for your beauty rituals with a new kind of all natural home fragrance—harnessing unique technology that’s solvent-free, providing lasting fragrance with no chemicals, made with pure essential oils

Made from all-natural, biodegradable, compostable, sustainably managed paper (and the Burst itself is recyclable — just toss in with your household paper)

AVEENO Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Lotion in Vanilla and Oat ($7.99 at Target)

Nothing pampers the body quite like a full body lotion with a scent that stimulates all your senses. This body moisturizer with ACTIVE NATURALS® oatmeal and nutrient-rich yogurt saturates to intensely moisturize and nourish dry skin

Keeps skin hydrated for up to 48 hours

Marula Oil Rare Oil Intensive Hair Masque ($38 at raremarula.com)

Take a little me time and pamper your locks with luxurious cold-pressed marula oil. Packed with powerful antioxidants, it thoroughly hydrates and dramatically smooths and softens dry, coarse hair and adds fullness to fine, limp hair. 80% REDUCED SPLIT ENDS* 80% IMPROVED CONDITION OF HAIR*

Bedroom – Spiritual Self Care

[jcpenney.com]Park B. Smith Decorative Pillow from JC Penney ($50 at JCPenney.com)

Surround yourself with positive energy. These cushions give a whole new meaning to pillow talk. Jump into your spiritual setting with uplifting messages like “Dreams are Free” or “Life Is Better When You Are Laughing” or “Life is Beautiful”.

Royal Velvet Egyptian Cotton Blanket ($29.99 at JCPenney.com)

Cozy up with a good book or journal, and a great mood. Knit blankets aren’t just for grandma’s anymore. They will set serene tone for quality time with yourself, to gather thoughts of positivity and create meaningful me moments setting.

Moorea Seal 52 Lists for Happiness ($16.95 at MooreaSeal.com)

Share your daily gratitude, triumphs and desires in a beautiful journal to gain valuable self-knowledge. Journaling helps decrease stress and anxiety.

This beautiful, open-dated hardcover journal with 52 list prompts, plus bonus pages for your own prompts, encourages you to reflect, acknowledge, and invest in yourself- figuring out exactly what makes them happy.

White Lilac Pencils ($15 for pack 6 at WhiteLilacInc.com)

She Designed A Life She Loved Pencils, when even your writing instrument proclaims how amazing you are!

Bold colors, inspirational quotes that uplift the spirit and remind you to keep going strong

Kitchen – Delicious Self Care

Capresso Steam PRO Espresso Machine ($59.99 at JCPenney.com)

Start or end your day with a perfect espresso, cappuccino or latte, a soothing essential that’s like a warm hug for your insides

White Lilac I Love Unicorns Scalloped Dessert Plate ($8 for pack of 8 at WhiteLilacInc.com )

A fun paper plate to remind you to smile, believe in unicorns … and eat your cookies

