Christie to attend Jewish community center rally in Tenafly

TENAFLY, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is showing solidarity with the Jewish community.

The Republican on Friday is scheduled to attend a rally at the Kaplen Jewish Community Center on the Palisades in Tenafly. The center was the target of a bomb threat on Monday, the third it has fielded since January.

Jewish community centers and schools in at least a dozen states were also targets of bomb threats this past week, the fifth wave since January.

Jewish cemeteries in Philadelphia and Missouri were recent targets of vandalism.

“Any JCC targeted, let alone half a dozen across NJ, is abhorrent and requires a full investigation to stamp out these frightening acts,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said.

U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez and fellow Democrats Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr. and Josh Gottheimer also are slated to attend the rally to condemn the rise of antisemitism.

The safety of our children and communities is at risk. The nation must come together in denouncing and investigating recent JCC bomb threats — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) February 27, 2017

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.