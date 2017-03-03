Brooklyn school evacuates for bomb threat

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Clara Barton High School in Brooklyn evacuated Friday morning following a bomb threat, police officials said.

The NYPD received a cal at 11:43 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. Police are on the scene of the Classon Avenue school.

Police believe the threat is not credible. This is not the first threat made against a Brooklyn school this week.

Several schools that share a location were evacuated in Park Slope Thursday after a bomb threat that was not credible. The bomb threat was called in to a student at the Millennium High School, which shares a campus with John Jay High School, Millennium High School, Park Slope Collegiate and the Secondary School for Law. They were all evacuated around noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.