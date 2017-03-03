Arby’s celebrates Flatiron restaurant opening with 1,000 venison sandwiches

NEW YORK — For one day only, New Yorkers can get their hands on a venison sandwich at Arby’s.

The restaurant chain is opening its second New York City restaurant in Flatiron at 32 East 23rd St. near Park Avenue South. To celebrate, Arby’s will be selling 1,000 of its popular venison sandwich.

The chain calls the deer meat burger “one of America’s most sought-after sandwiches,” a spokesperson said. Only a select number of locations in the nation, including Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, have the “thick-cut” venison sandwiches on their menus.

The sandwich will be available for $5.

For New Yorkers who aren’t venison fans, the chain is also know for its roast beef menu items.