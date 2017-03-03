WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe ‘changes some behaviors’ as she continues to prepare for birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Baby watch continues eight days after the world started waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth.

April has developed some new behavior patterns, including her standing and sleeping positions, Animal Adventure Park wrote in its Friday Facebook update. Belly movements have increased, but other than that, things remain unchanged.

The zoo noted that even though things have remained relatively the same for the giraffe, it’s a good sign. Still no signs of active labor as of yet.

The giraffe is visibly bigger since the livestream began last Thursday. A viewer took a photo of April that showed, “There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing.”

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views on YouTube as people around the world check on April’s condition.

The stream, however, was briefly taken down when animal rights activists flagged it as “sexually explicit,” according to the park.

Due to her popularity, the zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April. The zoo also warned fans of fake livestreams and websites selling giraffe-related merchandise.