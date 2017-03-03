Alleged thief punches Domino’s delivery man in face, steals pizza bag in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx — Police are searching for a man accused of punching a delivery man and stealing his bag of pizzas in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The incident happened in front of the Domino's pizza store at 1468 Westchester Ave. in the Soundview section about 3:40 p.m., police said.

The man was in the store and got into a fight with employees and left, police said.

He returned minutes later and punched the delivery man, 41, in the face, knocking him to the ground, according to police. The man, wearing a red hooded jacket, snatched the bag and fled the area.

The delivery man's co-workers told PIX11 he was still hospitalized Friday night.

