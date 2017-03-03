7 train temporarily service suspended for gas leak

NEW YORK — Subway service on the 7 train was temporarily suspended in both directions because of a gas leak Friday, an MTA official said.

Service was suspended around 11:25 a.m. following the leak at 72nd Street and Broadway. The gas leak was at street level.

Shortly after noon, officials said service had resumed with delays.

During the suspension, the LIRR was cross-honoring at 34th Street-Penn Station, at 61st Street-Broadway and in Flushing.

Customers were advised to use the E, F, M, or R trains for service to Manhattan. Commuters were also being advised to allow for extra travel time.

There is no service btwn Times Sq 42 St and Willets Point. See below information regarding an @FDNY investigation impacting service. pic.twitter.com/PLn2dGu4Rs — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 3, 2017