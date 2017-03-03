1 dead after car slams into utility pole, catches fire in Newark

NEWARK — One person is dead after a car slammed into a utility pole, causing a transformer to fall and catch fire in Newark Friday, officials say.

It happened on Jefferson Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The unidentified body was found inside the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A neighbor say he heard a loud bang and walked to the area where he saw a pickup engulfed in flames.

Sources say a nearby vehicle also caught fire. No other injuries were reported.

Power was out for a short period time, but has since been restored.