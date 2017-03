Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans know him as Montez on Comedy Central's "Workaholics," but Erik Griffin's returning to his stand-up comedy roots.

The comedian stopped by PIX11 Morning News to talk about his return to live comedy and his new stand-up special.

Griffin will be bringing big laughs to the Big Apple at Carolines on Broadway from now through Sunday.

For ticket information visit : http://www.carolines.com/comedian/erik-griffin/