Woman responding to modeling ad raped at Bronx motel

ALLERTON, The Bronx — Police are searching for a man they say raped a woman at a Bronx motel in January.

The victim, 21, met the suspect in a room at the Paradise Motor Inn on Boston Road on Jan. 11.

Police say the victim was responding to a modeling advertisement she had seen. It was not immediately clear where the victim found the ad.

The suspect allegedly threatened her with his fist and then raped her once they were in the room.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish. People can also submit times on the Crime Stoppers website or sending a text message to 274637 and entering TIP577.