Water main break floods Brooklyn subway station, delays trains

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A water main break at a Brooklyn subway station created flooding at the beginning of the Thursday evening commute.

A Department of Environmental spokesperson said crews responded to the break on Montague Street around 3:30 p.m.

The 12-inch main sent water flowing into the streets and onto the platform of the Court Street subway station.

Photos uploaded to Twitter by the MTA shows firefighters standing in brown, muddy water at the station’s entrance.

R trains continue to be rerouted via the Q btwn Canal St & DeKalb Av while we investigate the impacts of the water main break near Court St

The break is impacting the Q and R trains.

R trains are running on the Q line from Canal Street to Dekalb Avenue in both directions.

Riders using the Q train should expect delays and crowding at Dekalb Avenue.

The B26, B38 and B52 bus services are available as alternatives.

Approximately 100 customers and 25 businesses in the area are without water.

The MTA has crews on the scene ensuring that the water drains from the station. Once the water is out, they’ll inspect for infrastructure damage.