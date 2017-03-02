WATCH LIVE: ‘The world waits on edge’ as April the giraffe expected to give birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The world continues to watch as April the giraffe is expected to give birth any time now at a New York zoo.

It has been a week since thousands of people began tuning in to the park’s live stream, waiting for the baby calf to enter the world.

“A lot of behavior that had us on our toes but now acknowledgeable active labor at this time,” officials said on Facebook.

The 15-year-old long-legged internet star isn’t yet in active labor, but has shown signs that she is getting closer to giving birth, officials said.

The joyous event will happen in an enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village 130 miles northwest of New York City.

Park officials shared two photos of April from a week apart, showing April’s “growth is perhaps more noticeable when (compared) like this versus day to day.”

“There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing,” officials said. However, an exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views on YouTube as people around the world check on April’s condition.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Due to her popularity, the zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.