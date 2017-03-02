Vote for Gwen: Brooklyn 6th grader is finalist for national Google Doodle competition

A sixth grader from Brooklyn is making her mark and she’s doing it in a colorful way. Gwen McNamara is the winner of the New York State’s Doodle “4” Google Competition. Now she’s headed to the national championships and needs our help to win the title and appear on the Google homepage.

A peak at Gwen’s artwork: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote.html

My doodle represents my hopes that future children will be able to look up and see stars and planets without pollution and smoke blocking out the sky. I hope for a world where people care for our planet, so that generation after generation can see the stars.

To vote for her artwork, go here: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote.html. You may vote for your favorite submission once per day from February 23rd until March 6th at 5pm EST.