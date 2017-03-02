Police in Brentwood arrest alleged gang members connected to murders of teens

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Police have alleged gang members in custody in connection with a spree of teenage killings in Brentwood, officials said.

Suffolk County Police along with the FBI executed multiple warrants Thursday morning at a known MS-13 gang location, a law enforcement source said. Officers arrested four MS-13 members.

The spree began in September with the deaths of Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16. They were walking in the area when MS-13 gang members allegedly tried to kidnap Cuevas. Mickens tried to fight off the kidnappers and both of the teenage girls were killed.

Police also discovered the remains of 19-year-old Oscar Acosta in September. He was reported missing on May 2nd. At that time, Suffolk County police said they suspected “foul play” could be involved.

Officials also found the body of Miguel Garcia Morán, 15, not long after that. They believed MS-13 was connected to all of the deaths.

The individuals arrested have been connected to only three of the deaths. It was not immediately clear which of the three victims those in custody were linked to.

In October, police found the body of Jose Pena-Hernandez, 18. He was a known member of MS-13 who was reported missing on June 13th.

Police previously arrested 35 suspected members of the MS-13 gang in October. The gang has links to El Salvador and Los Angeles.