Police arrest alleged Santa hat subway groper

Posted 8:34 AM, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 08:35AM, March 2, 2017
The man wearing a Santa hat is accused of grabbing two women's buttocks in separate incidents on Feb. 8. (DCPI)

FLATIRON, Manhattan —Bad Santa is behind bars.

Police arrested the Santa hat wearing man they believe is behind the buttocks groping at a Flatiron subway station, NYPD officials said Thursday morning. David Cruz, 33, allegedly groped two women on Feb. 8.

He allegedly first grabbed a 32-year-old woman’s buttocks on the subway platform of the 23rd Street subway station around 7 p.m. on Feb. 8, police said. Then he grabbed another woman, 34, as she was walking up the stairs to the station’s exit a little while late.

The Santa hat-wearing man eventually left the station and walked down West 22nd Street, police said.

Police charged Cruz with two counts of forcible touching.