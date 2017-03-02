Police arrest alleged Santa hat subway groper

FLATIRON, Manhattan —Bad Santa is behind bars.

Police arrested the Santa hat wearing man they believe is behind the buttocks groping at a Flatiron subway station, NYPD officials said Thursday morning. David Cruz, 33, allegedly groped two women on Feb. 8.

He allegedly first grabbed a 32-year-old woman’s buttocks on the subway platform of the 23rd Street subway station around 7 p.m. on Feb. 8, police said. Then he grabbed another woman, 34, as she was walking up the stairs to the station’s exit a little while late.

The Santa hat-wearing man eventually left the station and walked down West 22nd Street, police said.

Police charged Cruz with two counts of forcible touching.