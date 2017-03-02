SIGN UP NOW: GET PIX11 NEWS HEADLINES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Oscars red carpet looks for less

Posted 12:06 PM, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, March 2, 2017

Fashion expert Sarah Gardner stopped by PIX11 Morning News to showcase looks inspired by Viola Davis, Kirsten Dunst and Taraji P. Henson.