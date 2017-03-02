Fashion expert Sarah Gardner stopped by PIX11 Morning News to showcase looks inspired by Viola Davis, Kirsten Dunst and Taraji P. Henson.
Oscars red carpet looks for less
-
‘Embedded’ Part 4: Cadets learn to drive safely and deal with DWI arrests
-
Advisories issued: Freezing rain could create icy roads on first Monday commute of 2017
-
Gmail phishing scam is even fooling tech-savvy users
-
Mayor de Blasio releases 2016 ‘Year-In-Review’ video and song
-
Trump’s plan to dismantle Obamacare and his first week in office, on News Closeup
-
-
PIX11 talks to the cast of ‘Fist Fight’
-
Obama defends his legacy on Twitter, calls the presidency ‘privilege of my life’
-
1st Cabinet in 30 years without Latino; Trump’s spokesman says ‘It’s not just about skin color or ethnic heritage’
-
NASA releases stunning photo of moon that looks strikingly like the Death Star
-
Boy asks mom for haircut to ‘look like his friend’
-
-
Dashcam video shows dog jumping out of moving SUV on busy interstate
-
Netflix users targeted by email scam seeking credit card, account information
-
Principal has head shaved to show support for bullied student