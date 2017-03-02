Man punched in face on Brooklyn subway platform; told to go back to Mexico

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn —A man was repeatedly punched in the face and told to “go back to your country” on a Brooklyn subway platform Wednesday evening, an NYPD official said.

The 27-year-old victim was on the southbound J-train platform at the Crescent Street subway station around 5:20 p.m. when a man came up to him and punched him in the nose twice, an NYPD spokesman said. The victim’s nose was broken in the attack.

The perpetrator called the victim a “f***ing Mexican” and said “Go back to your country.”

Police describe the suspect as being in his 20s. He was last seen wearing all grey.

The NYPD is investigating the subway platform attack as a possible bias incident, an NYPD spokesman said. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).