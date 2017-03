Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York icon Junior's Restaurant partnered with Black Tap for the ultimate New York tribute — The New Yorker Shake.

The milkshake is rimmed with vanilla frosted and graham cracker, and topped with a slice of Junior's Strawberry Cheesecake and whipped cream.

The New Yorker Shake will be offered at all New York Black Tap locations and four Junior's Restaurants from Friday through Sunday.

For more information visit https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.