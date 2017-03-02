Cops: NY woman dies when husband swerves to avoid ambulance

COMMACK, N.Y. — Authorities say a 77-year-old Long Island woman has died after her husband swerved to avoid hitting an ambulance and collided with another vehicle.

Suffolk County police say 82-year-old Gerald Weintraub, of Melville, was driving east on Jericho Turnpike in Commack around 2 p.m. Wednesday when he tried to steer around an ambulance that was making a left turn into a driveway.

Officers say Weintraub swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with a westbound BMW.

His wife, Barbara Weintraub, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead. Gerald Weintraub was treated at the same hospital for minor injuries.

The 52-year-old Deer Park man driving the BMW was also treated for minor injuries.

Police say their investigation into the crash is continuing.