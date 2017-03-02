Community holds meeting on L train shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — In January 2019, big changes will happen along the L train.

It will not run in Manhattan or into Brooklyn while the tunnel is being repaired.

The MTA and NYC Department of Transportation are putting together a comprehensive plan with suggestions from neighbors.

It includes a possible bus-only lane over the Williamsburg Bridge and closing 14th Street to cars in Manhattan. Service will also be increased in the M and F trains.

The train will still operate between Bedford Avenue and Canarsie.

The plans will probably be presented later this Spring.

The next and last community meeting is March 9 at 7 p.m. at 334 E 14th St. in Manhattan.