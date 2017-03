Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actress Brooklyn Sudano stars in the NBC series adaptation of Liam Neeson’s film franchise “Taken.”

The new TV series takes place 30 years before “Taken,” the 2009 film on which it’s based. Clive Standen stars as the younger version of Neeson’s character, Bryan Mills.

Sudano, who made her TV debut on the ABC sitcom "My Wife and Kids," sat down with OJi to discuss her role in NBC’s “Taken."

“Taken” airs Monday nights on NBC.