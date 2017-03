PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn —A Brooklyn high school was evacuated Thursday following a bomb threat, officials said.

John Jay High School, which is in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn, was evacuated around noon. Police cleared the school and found no suspicious devices.

The bomb threat was called into a student at the Millennium High School, which shares an address with John Jay, officials said.

Police are currently on the scene.

My daughter's entire school building (John Jay) has been evacuated to the back of my son's school building due to a bomb threat. — Sarah Way (@blueloggy) March 2, 2017

