Army sergeant on active duty seeks much needed repairs for parents’ Bronx home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Bronx native Sgt. Hector Cedeno, 40, is on his fourth tour of duty at Ft. Stewart in Georgia. While his mind is on combat, his heart is with his disabled parents in the Bronx.

"I worry about them every day. Their apartment is a fifth floor walk-up and not safe," said Cedeno.

In his father's bedroom, the ceiling has collapsed, and there is mold in the bathroom.

"I sleep in the living room. I'm sick. Sometimes we find cockroaches as long as three inches from the sewer," said Cedeno Sr., fighting back the tears.

PIX11 News spoke with Cedeno's super, and he promises to make repairs within 24 hours.

PIX11 News also reached out to NYC Housing Preservation and Development, the Mayor's office, Ruben Diaz Jr., and Veteran Affairs.

If you want to help this family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/cedeno-military-family-fund

If you have a story email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.