Worker dies in cement mixer accident in New Jersey

WAYNE, NJ — A worker died in a cement mixer accident in New Jersey Wednesday morning, local officials said.

Officials got a call about the incident around 10 a.m. The cement mixer was not in use at the time of the incident.

Initial reports show the victim was cleaning out the cement mixer on Dey Road and became trapped under the mixer’s drum. The victim was crushed by the body of the truck.

No identifying information is available for the victim.

It appears the accident happened at SBI Materials, a company that does walkway work.

The regional medical examiner and the Wayne Fire Department is currently on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.