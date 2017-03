BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back in Brooklyn Wednesday.

It happened on Myrtle Avenue in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn.

Police say the 43-year-old woman was in a vehicle when she was shot and was not believed to be the intended target.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Officers are looking for two men on bicycles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

There is an ongoing Police investigation of a shooting in the area of Myrtle and Harman. Avoid the area if possible. — NYPD 83rd Precinct (@NYPD83Pct) March 2, 2017