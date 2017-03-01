WATCH LIVE: Giraffe watch 2017 reaches day 7; April prepares to give birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. —Giraffe watch continues as an upstate New York zoo has entered the seventh day of live streaming a giraffe giving birth.

“It’s just kind of a waiting game at this point,” a zoo official said Wednesday.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday night. This is April’s fourth calf. It will be the first calf for the father, Oliver.

Oliver and April met for the first time a year-and-a-half ago.

“The park thought it had only one cougar (LuLu), until April arrived,” Animal Adventure Park wrote on Facebook.

An official for Animal Adventure Park said Wednesday that the zoo is still not sure when exactly April will give birth.

“Her water has not broken,” the official said. “She’s very pregnant.”

Two of Animal Adventure’s zookeepers answered some questions about April this morning.

“She does things in her own time,” one zookeeper said about April.

Youtube initially removed the video after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video Thursday after the takedown.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. Once the baby is born, it will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park will have a contest to name April and Oliver’s calf after the baby is born.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes. Animal Adventure Park has raised $13,980 as of Wednesday morning.

Animal Adventure Park also launched a new website for April – Aprilthegiraffe.com.