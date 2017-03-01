March begins with near-record highs, showers and eventually snow across the tri-state

NEW YORK — Weather across the tri-state will be chaotic the first three days of March, with potentially severe storms paired with near record highs, before temperatures are slashed in half, making the way for snow by the end of the week.

Highs in New York City Wednesday are forecast to hit 70 degrees — 3 degrees shy of Central Park’s 1972 record, but far above the 43 – 47 degree normal.

The spring-like weather may be enjoyable, but it won’t be a great outdoors day.

Overnight showers are expected to continue throughout the day, with the National Weather Service warming of a chance of “severe” thunderstorms.

The primary threat is damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, according to the weather service.

The @NWSSPC has placed our region in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Wed PM. Primary threat damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. pic.twitter.com/cYTZKGCK2D — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 28, 2017

Cooler air from the northwest will rush in by Thursday, forcing highs to drop to 48 degrees Thursday.

However, it will feel much colder — around the low 30s — because of continued winds, with gusts reaching around 30 mph.

Temperatures continue to drop through Friday, with highs only reaching 40 degrees and cold air putting the area at risk of some light snow.

The snow is not predicted to last or accumulate, but Saturday will be even chillier, with highs dropping to the mid-30s.

March’s whacky weather follows an unusually warm February, which saw monthly average temperatures, excluding Tuesday, of 41.2 degrees. The previous record, set in 2012. was 40.9 degrees.