Lightning strikes runway at LaGuardia Airport

QUEENS, N.Y. — Lighting struck a runway at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday, shuttering the strip and causing delays.

The strike happened about 11:18 a.m. at the approaching to runaway No. 4, causing “some damage on the runway,” a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.

The runway was closed for more than an hour and reopened at 12:40 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Delays of up to 90 minutes are lingering as a result of the lighting strike, according to the FAA.

Thunderstorms are forecast to roll through the area throughout the day Wednesday with temperatures climbing toward 70 degrees.