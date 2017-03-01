Katz’s Deli announces new location in Brooklyn

Soon you’ll be able to order ‘what she’s having’ in Brooklyn.

Katz’s Delicatessen, the iconic New York City deli of “When Harry Met Sally” fame, is opening its first ever outpost, the eatery announced on Facebook.

Hungry New Yorkers will be able to sink their teeth into a pastrami on rye at the new downtown Brooklyn spot in a few weeks, though no official opening date has been announced. The move will be the first expansion for the deli since it opened in 1917.

Katz’s first floated the idea in late 2015 and it’s finally happening. It’s one of the few delis expanding – many Jewish delis have shuttered their doors. The famed Carnegie Deli recently closed after eight decades in business.

Katz’s started out on the Lower East Side as Iceland Brothers in 1888. The name changed to Iceland & Katz and eventually to Katz’s Delicatessen in 1910. After that it moved across the street to its current location.

The new spot will be at 1 Dekalb Avenue at the old Albee Square Mall on the corner of Flatbush and Fulton Street.