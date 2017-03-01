Homeless suspect charged in armed robbery at Brooklyn surgical supply store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn – Police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Brooklyn surgical supply store last Friday, the NYPD said Wednesday.

The NYPD says the robbery happened inside the Belmont Medical and Surgical Supply store on Belmont Avenue in Brownsville around 3:40 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Shamrock Gamble, 50, allegedly displayed a weapon and demanded money from two female employees. After one of the women, a 28-year-old, refused to comply with Gamble, he is seen on video punching and kicking her and striking her two times with his gun, police said. The other victim, a 44-year-old, gave the suspect $80 in cash before he ran away, police said.

The injured victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for injuries.

Gamble, who is homeless, was caught a few days after the incident. He was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and stolen property, police said.