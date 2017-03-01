Giraffe gives birth at Denver Zoo as nation waits for April’s calf to arrive

DENVER — The Denver Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe Tuesday as the nation anxiously awaits the arrival of another giraffe across the country.

Dobby was born to mother Kipele around 3 a.m. measuring 5-foot-7 and weighing 73 pounds. Officials say Dobby was very small and not well when he was born.

According to a statement from the zoo, Dobby was not initially nursing.

“Staff fed the infant and provided critical care in his first hours of life to get him back on track,” said Brian Aucone, Denver Zoo Senior Vice President for Animal Care & Conservation.

Dobby is now nursing and resting with his mother.

It was a surprise to zoo officials to find out Kipele was pregnant.

“Zookeepers suspected she might be pregnant, despite birth control, because her stomach and udder were becoming larger,” said a zoo statement.

Veterinarians confirmed Kipele was pregnant and her due date was close.

“This was certainly a welcome addition to the Denver Zoo family,” said Aucone. “Dobby may not have been a planned birth, but now that he’s here, we’re excited to have him and look forward to him engaging with our guests.”

Dobby is the first giraffe to be born at the Denver Zoo since 2010. There are now five giraffes at the zoo.

Officials say Dobby and Kipele are not yet visible to the public.

The unplanned birth comes as an upstate New York zoo enters the seventh day of live streaming a giraffe preparing to give birth.

April the giraffe from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville has amassed a following of more than a million people watching the live stream on YouTube.

“It’s just kind of a waiting game at this point,” an Animal Adventure Park official said Wednesday.

Animal Adventure Park will have a contest to name the calf after the baby is born.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes. Animal Adventure Park has raised $18,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.