Families need help making beloved basketball court safe for children on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Amber Batchler, the Director of Ladies Who Hoop, a non-profit organization that helps women excel in basketball, and she says children in her Upper West Side neighborhood can't play.

It's because a court on 91st and Amsterdam Avenue needs a major makeover.

"This court deserves a little bit of love and it's just sitting here. It's not getting any use and it's a travesty," said Batchler.

There are cracks, sinkholes, and craters all over the court, and only one basket.

Batchelor says it been in terrible condition for almost two years.

"I grew up in this neighborhood. All of my memories are tied to a basketball court and a playground. We want to give that to the next generation of kids coming up," said Batchler.

This court is attached to the Wise Towers, owned by the Housing Authority.

"I have boys who want to play basketball. I don't want them playing on the streets," said Cecelia Benique.

PIX11 News reached out to the Housing Authority about the conditions of he court.

A spokesperson responded with, “This basketball court will be repaired thanks to City Council funding.”

If you have a story email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.