NEW YORK – The Archdiocese of New York has a plan to pay sex abuse victims.

It wants to mortgage land behind St. Patrick's Cathedral for $100 million.

The petition for the mortgage was reportedly field in Manhattan's Supreme Court on Monday.

Last year, Cardinal Timothy Dolan announced the program to compensate the victims of child sex abuse by clergy.

PIX11's Kirstin Cole has more in the report above.