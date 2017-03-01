Anti-Semitic graffiti pops up throughout Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY —A rash of anti-Semitic graffiti has popped up in Suffolk County over the last two months, local police officials said.

The first spray-painted message appeared on Jan. 1. Since then, someone has graffitied four more public structures with ‘Trump Lies.’ A swastika has replaced the ‘M’ in each version.

In one, the graffiti spells out ‘Trump Liess -‘ the double ‘S’ resembles the SS of the Nazi SS unit.

The graffiti is just one of several recent incidents of anti-Semitism. About 100 tombstones were overturned and damaged at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia. More than 100 tombstones were also toppled at a Jewish Cemetery in a St. Louis suburb. There’s also been a widespread spate of bomb threats that have targeted Jewish community centers and schools. About 100 threats have been called in.

Suffolk County Police have offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the graffiti.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.