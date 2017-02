Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, NJ — A water main break has forced the closure of multiple Hoboken streets ahead of the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Water utility Suez is on scene at Fifth Street and Willow Avenue working to isolate and remain the broken main, city officials said shortly before 6 a.m.

The situation prompted the closure of Willow Avenue and clinton Street between Sixth and Fourth avenues.

An estimation for repair time is not currently available.