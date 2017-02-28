WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe showing ‘major changes’ as she gets closer to giving birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y — April the Giraffe is showing “major changes” as she inches close to giving birth at the Animal Adventure Park.

April is bigger and her belly has become “nice and tight,” Animal Adventure Park said in its latest Facebook updates.

The calf, which was generally on the left side of the giraffe’s stomach, has shifted to proportionately take up the area, the zoo said.

There have been “major changes” to the back end of April, an indication of how close she is to giving birth. She has a strong appetite, but opted out of eating the hay for most of the afternoon, according to the zoo.

It’s been five days since hundreds of thousands of people have tuned in to the livestream, waiting for the baby calf to enter the world.

And for people who are looking for an exact date and time of when April will be giving birth, they won’t be getting a direct answer. The zoo joked the vet had brought a “foolproof tool” (a Magic 8 ball) to determine the moment, but still got a “Cannot Predict Now” answer.

Animal Adventure Park said, however, to keep checking in.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. Once the calf is born, the zoo will have a contest to name it.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park started the stream on Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of people have joined in daily to see the birth when it does happen.

More than 73,000 people follow the YouTube channel.

The stream, however, was briefly taken down when animal rights activists deemed in “sexually explicit.”

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes.