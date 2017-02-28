Waldorf Astoria closes for major renovation

NEW YORK — New York’s historic Waldorf Astoria has hosted every U.S. president since Herbert Hoover, as well as celebrities, world leaders and business tycoons, but on Tuesday, guests will walk through the place for the last time before the hotel shuts its doors.

Anbang Insurance Group, the Chinese holding company that bought Waldorf Astoria for $1.95 billion in 2014, will officially close the hotel on Wednesday. The iconic hotel, which opened in 1931 on Park Avenue, will undergo a major renovation that is expected to convert many of the hotel rooms into apartments, with boutique shops on the ground floor.

A portion of the Waldorf Astoria will still be a hotel, but far fewer than the current 1,400 rooms will re-emerge.

Amid concern about the fate of the historic public Art Deco areas, a hotel spokesman told The New York Times that those spaces will be restored.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission is expected to determine if a list of items and rooms, including the grand ballroom and the “wheel of life” mosaic, will be made interior landmarks, the Times reported.

The landmarked facade will remain mostly unchanged.

The final renovation plan, however, has not been released to the public. It’s unclear how long The Waldorf will be closed, but some have said at least three years.

Though The Waldorf is known for its elegance, recent guests have been noting the decor and furniture in rooms need some freshening up.

The company wrote in a post on Facebook last Friday the upcoming renovation was a “new chapter” into the hotel’s history and included the hashtag #BuildingUnforgettable.

The original Waldorf Hotel was open in 1893 at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 33rd Street. It was torn down in 1929 to build the Empire State Building.

When the hotel reopened in 1931 on Park Avenue between 49th and 50th streets, it was the tallest and largest hotel in the world.

“The opening of the new Waldorf Astoria is an event in the advancement of hotels, even in New York City,” Former President Herbert Hoover said at the time.

It became a New York City landmark in 1993.

It has hosted balls, events and meetings that drew presidents, politicians, world leaders and A-list stars year round. Among those events that will need to find a new home is the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, an white-tie annual gathering of the city’s political elite that makes headlines ever October. This past year, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton attended the gathering — and their every move was scrutinized.