Vehicle drives into Mardi Gras crowd; 11 high school band members injured, 3 critically

ALABAMA — A vehicle part of a Mardi Gras parade careened into a high school marching band in front of it, injuring 11 people, including three critically, and prompting the cancelation of the Gulf Shores, Alabama event on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

An incident resulting in injuries at the start of the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade lineup resulted in the event’s cancelation, city officials said in a statement.

“A teenage band which had just started to march down the parade route, was struck by a vehicle from behind. The vehicle was also part of the parade,” Grant Brown, director of recreation and cultural affairs at City of Gulf Shores, told CNN around noon.

Eleven members of the Gulf Shores High School marching band were injured, including three critically, according to WKRG.

One person at the scene told CNN the band had just begun to march when they were struck.

Another witness said he was joyously expecting a “great Mardi Gras day” when tragedy struck.

“I see a vehicle just going in the crowd. And I couldn’t believe my eyes. And then I saw it in the air and the wheels were still spinning. I just stopped and ran,” witness Ron Cutter told CNN while fighting back tears.