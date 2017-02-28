Trespassers or Daredevils? People scale buildings for death-defying videos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — The images will take you to new heights.

Urban Exploring has evolved into an art form for some and an illegal activity for others.

Videos are often posted from the top of buildings or other off-limit places.

A group called "URBEX CITY" working with Scout Legion posted a video this week from the top of a crane in Times Square.

They acknowledged it is dangerous. They did not reveal their identities to PIX11 News.

Police and security guards are advised to be on the look out for the potential unwanted visitors.